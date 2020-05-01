If you belong to a faith community that follows the common lectionary, this Sunday will be the Fourth Sunday after Easter. It’s commonly known as “Good Shepherd Sunday” because the appointed reading from the gospel of John centers on Jesus announcing that he’s the good shepherd. The appointed Psalm for this Sunday is always the same, the beloved Psalm 23. “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.”
Of late, the particular verse from Psalm 23 that has filled my meditations is “He makes me lie down in green pastures.”
Sheep don’t lie down unless they feel secure. Domesticated sheep are utterly unable to defend themselves from predators. Therefore, they rely completely on the protection of their shepherd or sheep dog for security. If sheep feel threatened in any way, they won’t lie down. It’s a primitive response to threat. When we’re on our feet, we’re more able to flee and react to danger. That’s all sheep have going for them: they can run.
If sheep are able to lie down while pasturing, it means that they feel a great deal of security in their situation. That lack of danger allows them to rest and be renewed. We all need to rest and be renewed, especially during these days of COVID-19 and its unknown consequences.
Many threats are going “viral” in our brains as we experience and endure these uncharted passages. How will our bodies react if we’re infected by the virus? Will we have a job tomorrow? What will the long-term effects of this ordeal be on our economy? Will someone we know and love die from the virus? How much longer will this nightmare continue?
The last thing we feel is that it’s OK to lie down and rest. Maybe your sleep has been disturbed during this pandemic. I know mine has.
These fears produce a detrimental effect on our psychological status. Undergoing trauma affects the functioning of the brain. Its primitive areas step into high gear. This results in higher degrees of self-centeredness (for survival) and a reduced ability to feel empathy for others. The stress hormone, cortisol, keeps our bodies wired. At the same time, the brain’s higher functioning areas experience a reduction in activity. This leaves us with a foggy brain syndrome. We just aren’t able to think as clearly as we normally do.
These compounding factors lead to a societal “herd mentality” marked by confusion and anxiety. To top it off, we grow testy with one another. Tempers run higher than normal. It doesn’t take much for us to turn on one another. We make comments on Facebook and other social media that normally would have been blocked by our internal filters.
How do we find peace? Where can we rest? I’d like to suggest a few things.
First, take a few minutes throughout the day to stay centered. What are your “still waters?” Maybe you find it in the morning song of the birds or in the words of a favorite hymn. Think on these things, every day. Look to the goodness around you to remember the constancy and faithfulness of our maker.
Secondly, love your neighbor. Our natural instinct under duress is to circle the wagons and protect ourselves. When we reach out to help others, we break that cycle of cascading fear and inwardness. This is true even in the smallest acts of kindness. Maybe it’s just in giving someone the benefit of the doubt when you feel your anger swelling. In loving our neighbor, we share the blessings of goodness with one another. Their spirits are lifted, and we have the sense that our cup is running over.
And finally, remember that even when you walk through the valley of the shadow of death, you’re not alone. Your Good Shepherd is right there with you.
Erickson is pastor at Hope Lutheran Church