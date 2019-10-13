As I write this, Lutherans from across Wisconsin are gathered near Milwaukee for a conference called “Change or Die.”
As you read this, I am wrapping up my second week of parental leave and enjoying time with our now two-month-old, Owen.
You may be asking yourself how the two are related. You see, we’re really good at patting ourselves on the back for how far we have come since “the way it used to be.” And, while that may be true, unfortunately we still have a long way to go.
Don’t get me wrong, we have indeed come a long way, but I would be remiss if I didn’t take note of the obvious signs of feet dragging that have been far too evident to me, as a father, in this call as pastor.
Just over five years ago I was in conversation with what became my first call. All was going very smoothly as we got to the parental leave portion of the standards worksheet. “Yeah, we don’t have that.” Five years ago. Parental leave wasn’t even going to be a conversation.
Four years later there started a groundswell movement among younger clergy to acknowledge that this just isn’t right. Synods across the ELCA were having the conversation, though difficult, about how to properly talk about this concept of allowing our pastors to spend valuable time at home with their new children. Those conversations were difficult, and the time allowed for new parents is quite varied from synod to synod.
It was a conversation we knew we needed to have at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd as well. We are a congregation that says we value young families but, like most other congregations, were struggling with how to show it. Unfortunately, resources for such a conversation weren’t readily available and we had no clue what we were doing. But, we knew if we were going to mean it, we needed to show that we valued our young leader and their family.
Thankfully, at the 2019 Synod Assembly, the Northwest Synod of Wisconsin passed an addition to their Salary Standards and Guidelines calling for 12 weeks of parental leave. As a parent, and as the pastor of a congregation wondering how to go about structuring something of this sort, I was excited, but admittedly I was shocked.
In the five years leading up to this vote, after having been told that parental leave would not be a conversation, I had also been told, after having my children tag along to a synod function, that my “grandfather never would have imagined bringing the kids to something like this.” And, I was told, after a young mother narrowly lost a bid to become the next bishop of the Northwest Synod of Wisconsin, that “You young people just don’t know how to handle us older people.” Seeing your pastor as a parent AND as someone considerably younger was a change for many people.
With those two exchanges in the back of my mind I was grateful to be a part of a Synod, and pastor of a congregation, that saw the value in my time spent at home with our newborn. I was grateful, and feeling really good about the positive change in the church.
Then, earlier this week, I was walking to pick up our oldest from school, and as I pushed the stroller past a neighboring house I was asked, “do you do the breastfeeding, too?”
It was then that I realized we’ve still got a long way to go.
Your pastors are, indeed, young. Your pastors are, indeed, married and they do, indeed, have children. Your pastor could also have a few more birthdays under their belt. They may be single. They might not be parents.
We can choose to accept and adjust to this change, or church as we know it may very well die.
None of that changes the fact that we have been called to share the same good news of the pastors of the past. Thanks be to God.