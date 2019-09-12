Ministry in the age of Facebook, by Rev. Alden Studebaker, minister at Unity Christ Center in Eau Claire
I have been the minister of Unity Christ Center exactly one year, having followed the wonderful work of Rev. Sandy McKinney (now an Eau Claire County Supervisor and President of JONAH) who served this ministry for almost fifteen years. I came here from the Cincinnati area where my wife, Donna, and I lived with our children for 23 years. During the last twelve years, I took time off from regular pulpit ministry to write and support our children’s educational needs.
Since my return to the pulpit, I have discovered that many things about ministry have not changed. There are people to visit in hospitals and care facilities, meetings to attend, sermons to prepare, and celebrations at which to officiate. What has changed in the past decade is how electronic ministry has become very electronic. I spend over half of my time in front of a computer screen. PowerPoint slides are the norm for Sunday services. Our building has high-speed Wi-Fi available to all. Occasionally, the phone rings, but not like it used to in the past. We finally disconnected our second landline here at the center because it just wasn’t needed.
However, the most significant change in ministry that I’ve noticed is the use of Facebook to communicate the mission, vision, and activities of the center. You no longer have to get dressed up and drive to a church to experience a service. You can just go onto Facebook and either watch a live stream of the service, or a video of a previous one. You can watch anybody’s service, whether they’re in Eau Claire or thousands of miles away. Recently, our ministry began posting Sunday talks to our Facebook page and on YouTube for non-Facebook users. These days, we expect churches to provide this to its membership.
Since so much spiritual “food” is available online, why would anybody go through the process of getting themselves to a church building on the Sabbath? That’s a question I imagine many spiritual leaders are asking themselves.
The one thing that online ministry can’t replace is direct human contact. Ministry is more than a spiritual message; it’s about people supporting one another in their life experiences face to face. This isn’t to say that spiritual community can’t exist online, but can you really give and receive a hug virtually? Can you eat someone’s special dish they prepared for a potluck over the internet or through an instant message?
Facebook and other forms of social media are excellent at what they do. They give us an instant connection with people that we might not ever know because they don’t live in our town. They make our ministry’s message a worldwide one. And yet, they can only augment, not replace, the kind of feeling we experience when we sit in a room full of joy-filled, like minded folk who also took the time and effort to be in a house of worship.