Bringing faith communities together is what attracted me to the work of JONAH (Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope). Raised in an era when Catholics and Protestants not only didn’t talk to each other, I was even banned from dating anyone from a Catholic family. Of course, I did.
We’ve all heard the term “elevator speech.” That means answering a question, defining your cause and/or explaining your business in the same amount of time you would have on with anyone on an elevator. We are asked often, “What is JONAH?” I have found what works best for a short elevator ride is this: “Faith communities coming together to address social justice issues in our community.” That was one floor up on the elevator.
That leads to; “What is social justice?” Now you need to be in a taller building.
We may all struggle to define social justice, so I went to a source online that addressed that question in teaching it to children and found this:
How many times have you said ‘’That’s not fair,’’ only to hear the response ‘’Well, life’s not always fair?’’ While you were probably talking about not being able to do something you wanted to and how unfair that was, sometimes unfairness is much more serious and is a violation of social justice. While it can be challenging to give an exact definition to social justice, the general idea is that institutions in society should allow equal opportunities to all people without engaging in discrimination. Think of all the privileges and opportunities available to you on a daily basis. You get to attend school and receive an education. This then gives you skills you can use to get a job, where you then make money that you want to spend on renting or buying a house. Doesn’t this sound like rights that everyone should have?
When someone does not have the same access to these rights and privileges due to discrimination, this is a threat to social justice and is commonly called a social injustice. Social injustices occur when a person, people, or groups of people are treated unfairly — discriminated against — strictly based upon a certain characteristic of the person or group of people. These characteristics include race (racism), age (ageism), gender (sexism), religion, and sexuality (heterosexism).
But what does JONAH do? We bring people together to discover if and where injustices are happening in our community; explore implicit bias, look at systems to see where we may not have policy in place to address injustice and seek the voices of impacted people—the most important voice at our tables.
JONAH, now in its twelfth year in the Chippewa Valley aspires to live this definition of social justice described. Twelve years, with currently 21 faith communities and an active Religious Leaders table, JONAH’s membership continues to grow! And a growing number of people who hold the same values, but are not connected to any one faith community, are knocking on JONAH’s door. We want a community that works for everyone. We witness our work through task forces that include end child poverty, environment, immigration, affordable housing and criminal justice reform with each group holding regular meetings, educating, creating actions and connecting neighbors, advancing hope. JONAH was instrumental in the formation of Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing and launching EXPO. Check out our website to learn more www.jonahjustice.org or join us to celebrate 12 years! If you are unable to join us, you may contribute to our work by sending a tax-deductible donation to JONAH at 307 S. Farwell, Suite 202, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
JONAH’s annual event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 4:00-6:30pm at the Eau Claire Children’s Theater on Oxford. Tickets are available online, at the door or call our office at 715-497-8732.