I made a New Year’s resolution this year that has been affecting what I ask for in prayer. It has to do with what I expect out of life and out of God. I decided that rather than hoping bad things will not happen and asking God to make them not happen, I would start with the assumption that bad things will happen and pray that when they do I will have the grace to respond faithfully and lovingly.
There was a time about 15 years ago when, during my drives between Menomonie and Madison, I would stop at every frozen custard place along the way to try its “flavor of the day.” My metabolism was faster then. I only stopped at shops very close to the interstate; this meant about three or four single scoops on a plain cone per drive. I have to say that this succession of stops divided the travel time very pleasantly, as I went on my merry way from one treat to the next.
I was remembering those glory days during a recent drive down I-94 when I passed by Mauston. And it occurred to me that, against my better judgment, I have seen life that way. That is, I have thought that life should be one treat after the next. I have deeply resented times of suffering and adversity—everything from stubbing my toe to the deaths of my sister and father. When you expect life to be a frozen custard tour through the years, you get disappointed often. Slowly but surely, most of us learn to adjust our expectations.
When the mother of Jesus brought her infant child to the temple, Simeon tells her that “You yourself a sword will pierce” (Lk 2:35). From the start, Mary knew to expect hardship and suffering. Jesus tells his followers that weeds will grow with the wheat (Mt 13:30) and to expect even that “They will hand you over to persecution, and they will kill you” (Mt 24:9). Jesus, while promising a glorious ultimate end for those who follow him by laying down their lives in service to the world, never suggests that between now and that glory there will be one treat after the next. He tries to steel them to expect difficult trials. They all learned quickly enough that having faith is not a way out of hardship and suffering.
That’s why I’m changing what I ask for in prayer. This does not mean that I do not pray for people to recover from illness and for things like famine and human trafficking to end. It means that my focus is more on what I can do in the midst of all the bad things that will happen.
The main thing I have noticed after praying this way is that it is more difficult! I can no longer simply put out some requests and leave them in God’s hands, and then walk away. Praying for the grace to respond faithfully and lovingly to life’s hardships places more weight on my shoulders. Suddenly, I am a major actor in this spiritual drama, no longer just in the audience bemoaning the hard things that I see on stage.
No longer can I in good conscience just get mad when I stub my toe. I have to make a spiritual response like thanking God that I have a toe to stub or learning to pick up my feet when I walk. No longer can I simply pray for homelessness to end. I have to make a spiritual response of supporting efforts to increase low-income housing. No longer can my focus be simply praying for someone’s cancer to be cured. I have to seek the strength to make the spiritual response of showing compassion to the person suffering and to that person’s family.
For some blessed souls, these spiritual responses come naturally. For those of us who have subscribed to the parade-of-frozen-custard view of life, it takes more work. I am confident God wants to help us, however, and so I expect and rely on that help. That’s my prayer.