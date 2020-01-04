For as hard as pastors often work on their sermons and homilies, sometimes we hear the best and briefest ones from our people. That was certainly the case for me on Christmas Eve this year.
My goal each Christmas Eve is to finish the message I want to preach early enough so I can go and visit a nursing home, a hospital or jail. This year I was pokey and didn’t have time for more than a few visits to the nursing home closest to my church. With Communion in my pocket, I arrived at the nursing home and meandered through its halls until I recognized a name next to a resident’s door.
It is nice to be a welcome surprise for others. And for pastors, I think it is especially happy because we sense not merely a welcome for ourselves but also a wider welcome for an experience of faith, for God. After a little catching up, I mention that I have Communion with me and ask if they would like to receive. I was four for four that day, each wanting the sacrament.
Betty was one of them. Betty is in a wheelchair. She has very limited use of her right arm, and she is grieving the recent death of her husband of 63 years. She was sitting in silence when I walked in, comfortable in her own skin and needing no distraction from whatever she was thinking or feeling. “What are you doing here?” she asked. These were friendly, not accusatory, words.
When I asked if she would like to receive Communion, she said “Oh, yes!” and with her left hand placed a magazine that had been on her lap onto the dining tray next to her. I began with the sign of the cross and a prayer that went something like this: “Dear Lord, it’s Christmas Eve in this quiet space of faith. We thank you for coming to us in Bethlehem that first Christmas Eve, and we ask you to help Betty and all your people feel the love of your approach today.” Then we exchanged a few prayers from our ritual, and Betty took Communion in her hand and ate of the one whose birth we were celebrating that day.
Then we sat in silence. There is no sense rushing this moment. After about a minute, I started to formulate a prayer in my head, since Betty had had ample time to swallow and pray. I was about to speak my prayer, but it was Betty who broke the silence. “Aren’t we lucky?” she said, peacefully and matter-of-factly.
“Yes,” I responded. There was no need for any further words.