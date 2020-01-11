Fact: rich or poor, Christian, Muslim, Jew, or Baha’i, African American, Latino, or Asian American, Democrat or Republican — we’re all going to die someday.
As a Benedictine, one of the things Bob is asked to do every day is to think about death. The reason for that is to think more deeply about life and how he’s living it. As a Baha’i, Amy reflects on the teaching that our purpose in life is to acquire virtues that will enrich our souls, both here and in the next world.
Hopefully this is not the year we die, or get a major disease, or have an accident that changes our lives forever. Reflecting on death and other profound events gives us a wonderful opportunity for change and growth.
Because we’re thinking of death, we can focus on truly living. We can make choices driven by our deepest values, so that when it is our time to die, we’ll be happy with the life that we’ve lived.
Are we living our values? Instead of trying to save the world, can we save our neighborhood? We can talk to our neighbors, and maybe invite them to dinner. We can spend quiet time with our family, with no mobile phones, and really talk. We can start to build a human community rather than always living as individuals absorbed by our personal agendas.
Maybe thinking of death inspires us to practice compassion, justice, caring, and love. Do we want to confront and hold accountable those who don’t treat other people as human beings? Do we want to find a deeper purpose and get active? For example, what if we don’t just help the poor, but we also work to stop poverty and homelessness?
Can we spend some time with the spiritual side of life? If you don’t already, consider taking a few minutes every day to pray. Maybe tell someone, “I will pray for you today.” Maybe spend some quiet time with yourself thinking about what really matters to you.
You’ve read and heard about all these things before. But maybe, because you’ve thought about your death, your life and actions will make your home, neighborhood, and community a better place.
Please join us on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Plymouth United Church of Christ, 2010 W. Moholt Drive, Eau Claire. We will come together to share life and our beliefs and prayers for peace and unity in our human community.
A monk once told Bob, Think about each day as the day you die, and one of these days, you’re going to be right. Can we start to live before we die?
In the words of Thomas Merton, “Why do we have to spend our lives striving to be something we would never want to be, if we only knew what we wanted? Why do we waste our time doing things which, if we only stopped to think about them, are just the opposite of what we were made for?”
For more information about interfaith events, visit www.interfaithprayerec.org.
Bob Lesniewski is a monastic Catholic, a Benedictine Oblate, and organizer of the Interfaith Prayer Service. Amy Renshaw is a Baha’i and a writer for Brilliant Star, a kids’ magazine and website published by the Baha’i Faith (brilliantstarmagazine.org).