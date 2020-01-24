Better Together
I was born at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, and thus began a lifelong journey of Christianity through the Lutheran tradition. In my small town there were four Lutheran churches (three different denominations) and one large Roman Catholic parish. What I knew about the Catholics was what I learned from observing some of my friends, neighbors, and teachers: they “had” to go to mass weekly, and Saturday evening was an option; I couldn’t take communion when I was there for a wedding or funeral; they made a big deal of first communion and confirmation (which they shared with us Lutherans); and their parish hall was the best location for prom the year our school gym was under construction.
As a pastor I’ve had various occasions to interact with Roman Catholic people, parishes, and traditions, but never so intentionally or delightfully as here in the Chippewa Valley. Shortly after I arrived here, a team formed to plan the 500th anniversary commemoration of the European Reformation. Catholic priests, ELCA pastors, and lay people from both traditions had good and sometimes hard conversations about how best to commemorate this anniversary, and what Reformation--then and now--means to us.
Families and parishes have divided, and united, across this line for centuries. The prayer service, educational events, and conversations with Lutherans and Catholics together have built on a foundational commitment to forgiveness and ecumenical partnership for justice as we work together to proclaim the love of God in Christ Jesus to a hurting world. There is an energy for this work that continues to grow as the Spirit guides us to new ideas and partnerships. And we are spilling this good news and good energy and good faith beyond our own region: because of the generosity of hundreds of individuals, congregations, and church agencies here in the Chippewa Valley, we have made donations of several thousands of dollars to relief work that is supported by Lutherans and Catholics together, dividing it between local projects through Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services, and Hope Village; and international projects jointly run by the Lutheran World Federation and CARITAS International in Sierra Leone, Venezuela, and Syria. This is a beautiful demonstration of the Fifth Commitment emerging from this ecumenical anniversary: “Catholics and Lutherans should witness together to the mercy of God in proclamation and service to the world.”
This is good work, God’s work. Together we generate energy, prayer, discernment, resources, money, ideas and wisdom that would be difficult for any one parish to do. Together we practice hospitality, faithfulness, forgiveness, and caring in ways we might not do as well alone. Together we open our hearts, minds, and horizons to experience life in new ways and discover together what God is doing among and even through us. I am grateful to my colleagues in this work, and grateful to be living in a place that values ecumenical and interreligious work.