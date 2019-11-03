This Sunday at Grace Lutheran where I serve as pastor, we will remember those who have died in the past year and recall that we have entrusted them into God’s hands. In addition to those named aloud in the communal prayers, all who gather will have the opportunity to light a candle to honor the beloved family and friends who have died in years past. In my tradition we call these people saints. This can be a bit confusing because their sainthood is not conferred on them by the church. And they do not get the title because they had lived exemplary lives. As Lutherans, we say that they are saints because in Christ God claims broken people and makes them into heirs of God’s promises.
Many of those we call saints have led wonderful lives. They have played a role in shaping countless people and quite often have nudged the world toward what God desires for it. They have move us all in the direction of dignity, justice, and faithful living. For this we rejoice as we remember them.
We may feel the need to eulogize or praise them. We may be inclined to turn on anyone who would point out their flaws. We want their praise to be unbroken.
But here is the thing I have learned from the saints I have known. Those witnesses who have moved me most deeply, whose example I would lift up as exemplary, were not prone to think too highly of themselves. The people who most clearly embodied God’s preference for dignity, justice, and faithful living did not desire to call attention to themselves. We may want to pretend their flaws did not exist, but they knew their own brokenness deeply. They did not speak of their own accomplishments, but of what God had done for them, in them, and even in spite of them.
This is true of the saints I have known personally, but it also includes those that church bodies officially have declared saintly enough to put on their annual calendar of celebration. Mary the mother of Jesus sang her song in praise of the God “who had looked upon her lowly estate.” Saint Augustine, one of the great theologians of the church, insisted ,“Nothing whatever pertaining to godliness and real holiness can be accomplished without grace.” In the Lutheran tradition, the man whose name has given us our name, Martin Luther, on his deathbed after a lifetime of amazing accomplishments said, “We are beggars; this is true.”
So this week remember the people who loved you into the person you are today. But remember those who having been a wonderful model of the well-lived life also confessed that the glory was really not their own, but God’s. The God revealed in Christ loves sinners and makes them new in his embrace.