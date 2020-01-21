The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss a project to replace the U.S. 12 bridge deck over the railroad tracks south of Humbird in Clark County.
The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the town of Mentor offices, N3299 East Bluff Road, Humbird.
The objective of the meeting is to provide project information to the public.
The bridge deck has experienced some deterioration, so redecking it will extend the life of the overall structure. In addition, adjacent guardrail, curb and gutter improvements are planned. Construction currently is scheduled to be completed in 2020.
During construction, U.S. 12 will be closed to through traffic between Highway B and County Line Road. A detour, using U.S. 10, Highway 73 and Highway 95, will be in place. Other routes to bypass the construction area also are available. Access to the residences in the road closure area will be maintained.