MENOMONIE -- City residents will see a tax rate increase for 2020.
The City Council on Monday approved a tax rate of $7.76 per $1,000 of property valuation. This is a 2.24% increase from the 2019 rate of $7.59 per $1,000 of property valuation.
Council member Chad Schlough voted against the tax rate increase. Council member Eric Sutherland was absent.
The rate was the maximum levy to remain in the Expenditure Restraint Program, City Administrator Lowell Prange said. The program includes $126,000 for the city.
"If we’re going to go outside that Expenditure Restraint Program, then we should have just cause," Mayor Randy Knaack said. "I think we can pull up our bootstraps and stay within means."
The rate would bring the city up to an estimated contingency amount of $199,700. In the previous two years the contingency amount was more than $250,000.
The assessed value in 2019 of $996 million decreased by a little more than $7 million because of an assessment settlement with Walmart.
The total proposed tax levy is $7.1 million, which is an increase of $351,000 from a year ago.
Third floor wings
The city voted to approve a lease with West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency to rent out the two wings on the third floor of the government center building not occupied by the city.
The lease agreement would take effect March 1, 2020, contingent on city's closing of the purchase of the building.
The city would be paid about $45,000 per year for rent based on an $8 per square foot base cost. The lease could be a template for other possible tenants, Prange said.
For profit businesses could see a different rate, public works director Randy Eide said. There has been three prospective renters tour the building recently, Eide added.
The city has paid about $15 per square foot to rent space from Dunn County, according to Prange.
Pay increases
The council voted to increase compensation for the position of council member and mayor.
In the ordinance approved council member would be compensated $300 per month. This change takes effect for council member from the 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th wards beginning in April 2020 and for the 1st, 3rd 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th wards in April 2021.
This is an increase from $220.
Mayor Knaack broke a 5-5 tie with a vote to approve the increase. The current compensation has been in place since 2000, Knaack said.
"I really truly believe that this city is doing great and it all rides on this City Council, the decision-making factors. For future city council members we want qualified people," Knaack said.
Council members Ryland Erdman, Jeff Luther, Jan Traxler, Lee Schwebs and Schlough voted against the new ordinance.
"I feel like if we should do this on a year where we don’t raise the tax rate,” Erdman said.
The mayor's position will increase to $1,500 a month beginning in April 2020. The position was compensated $14,400 for the year previously.
"The mayor is the face of the city and for what he is paid this mayor does a very fine job of getting out there and dealing with the public, and I do feel his time is as valuable as ours," council member Mary Solberg said.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 2.