People of all ages who enjoy traditional big band swing music for dancing and listening are invited to the Menomonie High School jazz ensembles’ annual dance, Spring Swing ’19, Saturday in the high school Commons.
Spring Swing features the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble I, directed by Jake Karkula. Also performing will be the Middle School’s seventh and eighth grade jazz bands; and the Menomonie High School Alumni Jazz Ensemble, about two dozen former students who played in the jazz ensembles over the past dozen years.
The music will include such classic big band tunes as Benny Goodman’s version of “Sing Sing Sing,” Glenn Miller’s version of “In the Mood,” Artie Shaw’s version of “Begin the Beguine” and Woody Herman’s version of “Woodchopper's Ball” as well as The Beatles’ “Hey, Jude.”
A polka or two also is expected, Karkula said.
The evening will conclude with a big band battle between Jazz Ensemble I and the alumni band.
Spring Swing includes free dance lessons provided by professional dance instructors Dave and Karen Goggin and a swing dance contest during the dancing.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the swing dance lessons at 7 p.m. and dancing beginning at 8 p.m.
Spring Swing ’19 is the major fundraiser for the Menomonie High School band program and the Menomonie Band Boosters.
Tickets, available at the door, cost $5 for students and seniors and $8 for adults. Reserved tables for eight can also be purchased in advance by contacting Karkula at 715-232-2609, ext. 40117; or visiting menomoniebandboosters.com.