A Menomonie man is accused of sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after he was arrested Sunday in Chippewa County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Eau Claire post:
At about 6:39 a.m. Sunday, a state trooper stopped to check on an occupied vehicle by the roadside on U.S. 12 west of 20th Street. The driver, identified as Eugene Vilz, of Menomonie, showed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed Vilz was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, with this being his sixth offense.
Vilz was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood and then to the Chippewa County Jail.