MENOMONIE — A children’s singer-songwriter and Menomonie native will play a children’s show at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E.
“The Beth Jean Show” — created, edited and performed by musician Beth Jean — includes songs, music videos and audience interaction, she said.
Jean moved to children’s music after creating pop songs for MTV and E! television networks and working as a singer, choreographer and improv artist, she said.
Jean released her debut album, “Beth Jean,” in October.
“I realized my style was kind of more fitted for children’s music,” Jean said. “As much as I want to do Top 40 (songs), I don’t think there’s much of a need for kazoos right now.”
Jean is no stranger to the Mabel Tainter stage. She played Miss Adelaide in the Menomonie Theater Guild’s 2016 production of “Guys and Dolls” and was an orchestra member for the MTG’s March production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
Her Saturday show will feature guitar and ukulele playing and live singing and dancing aimed at children of preschool age through 10 or 11, Jean said.
The show has a 45- to 60-minute run time.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
To buy tickets visit mabeltainter.org.