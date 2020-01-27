The Menomonie school district has formulated a list of anti-bullying measures taken by the district this school year.
As part of its anti-bullying plan, the administration presented a list of initiatives in the district to address bullying and harassment to the board of education at its meeting Monday.
Students of the district had attended a board meeting in October to voice their concerns of bullying occurring at the middle and high schools. Following its action plan developed in December, an inventory was created, which was to include a list of specific efforts made for supporting LGBTQ+ youth.
The next couple of months will be used to evaluate the initiatives and determine where there might be gaps and overlaps, District Administrator Joe Zydowsky said. Then the administration can layout possible recommendations to be implemented as soon as the next school year.
“We have a lot going on but if we’re not doing it in a comprehensive way, then we’re not getting maximum effectiveness out of it,” Zydowsky said.
Steps in recent months have included the reviewing of bullying and harassment policies by the school board and a video message to all students from Zydowsky reminding students of these policies. Recent initiatives include the school board adopting a bullying value statement at its last meeting on Jan. 13 and administration having discussions with student groups like student council and Sexuality and Gender Awareness.
A full list of district initiatives can be found on the district’s website (SDMAOnline.com) under the district information tab, by clicking board docs and reviewing the latest meeting agenda.
Board member Chris Freeman said it is important that student input is included within the list of initiatives to show students their considerations are being taken into account.
“It would be very helpful, especially from a student perspective, to know that their voices were heard and they’re part of the process,” Freeman said.
Board reviews 30-year capital improvement plan
The district is considering replacing all lights at Knapp Elementary with new LED lights, Director of Buildings and Grounds Kevin Tomaszewski said. Next week a lighting study will begin to give a complete look at the project. The study will include electrical modifications, possible ceiling tile work that could occur because of fewer lighting fixtures being needed and the cost savings associated with switching to LED lighting.
The parking lot at the high school will soon need improvements, Tomaszewski said. A traffic study will be done to analyze the arrangement and entrances into the student lot. The blacktop is in poor condition and there are issues related to how the lot drains water, Tomaszewski said. The project is being pushed off until next year until the traffic study has been completed.
The next board of education meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10 at the district’s administrative services center.