The Menomonie Theater Guild will present Edward Albee's drama "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" the next two weekends at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E. in Menomonie.
Productions will be stages at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as May 3 and 4 and at 2 p.m. Sunday and May 5.
In the story, George, a professor at a small college, and his wife, Martha, have just returned home, drunk from a party. Martha announces, amidst general profanity, that she has invited a young couple — an opportunistic new professor at the college and his naive new bride — to stop by for a nightcap. When they arrive the charade begins.
"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" won the 1963 Tony Award for Best Play.
For tickets, which cost $15 for adults and $13 for students, seniors and military, call 715-231-7529 or visit menomonietheaterguild.org.