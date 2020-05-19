MENOMONIE — The city of Menomonie has partnered with Xcel Energy in an effort to reach its clean energy goals.
The City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Xcel Energy at its meeting Monday to participate in the planning phase of the Partners in Energy Program. This phase of the program is designed to develop an energy action plan for the city that reflects the community’s plan for energy use in the future.
The council had approved a resolution at a meeting in April that all energy use in the city be carbon-free by 2050. Steps to reach that goal include target reductions of 25 percent by 2030 and 60 percent by 2040.
Participation in the Partners in Energy program is for two years with first four to six months intended for planning purposes. The city agreed to pay up to $15,000 to work with Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy will assist in identifying key stakeholders to join the planning process. The company will then analyze the community’s energy use, help facilitate planning sessions and provide guidance for goals and strategies to be a part of the action plan. As part of the agreement Xcel Energy also will document the action plan and commit to completing the plan.
“We’re excited about this opportunity where we can work together with the Menomonie community to help you develop a clean energy plan that aligns with the goals that will be unique to your specific community,” Xcel Energy community services manager Bob Schultz said.
Road project
The council approved applying for a community development block grant to help reconstruct a portion of 21st Street East by Menomonie Middle School. The project would consist of the portion of the road from Tower Ridge Avenue south to Dairyland Road.
The estimate for the project is $1.14 million, public works director Randy Eide said. The grant would cover about $760,000 of the costs.
“This is a well-used road, probably something we’ve been looking at for some time to improve or at least bring it up to standards,” he said.
The project would also improve utilities to possibly help foster development in the future, Eide added.