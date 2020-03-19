Michael Grambo

Michael D. Grambo, age 52, of Chicago, Il, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 due to heart related complications. He was born on March 8, 1967 in Eau Claire, WI to Orrin and Avis Grambo. Mike enjoyed his entire childhood growing up in Eau Claire, and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1985. Following high school, he attended University of Wisconsin-La Crosse playing football and rugby during his college years, and graduating with a Business Degree in 1990. After graduating from college, Mike lived and worked in the Milwaukee area before relocating to Chicago where he has lived and worked for over twenty years.
Mike’s hard drive and work ethic quickly enabled him to advance in his profession where he has been highly honored and respected throughout his entire career. Mike has always been an avid sports enthusiast and an extremely loyal, “die-hard” Green Bay Packer Football Fan, often attending many of their home games at one of his favorite places — Lambeau Field. He was able to enjoy an abundance of amazing world-wide travel experiences throughout his lifetime, however, the most important loves of his life were always his four wonderful children who he was so proud of and would often say were the BEST PART OF HIS LIFE!
Mike is survived by his his mother Avis Grambo of Eau Claire, WI; four children: daughter Natalie Grambo of Brooklyn Heights, NY and his sons, Max, Jake and Carson Grambo of Libertyville, IL; two sisters: Jody (John) Nelson of Naples, FL and Tammy (Brian) Stencel of Portland, OR; three nephews: Jacob Nelson of Keene, NH and Mitchell and Kyle Stencel of Portland, OR and many relatives and friends.
A celebration of life is being planned by the family to be held at a later date.