Eau Claire author B.J. Hollars will talk about his new book, "Midwestern Strange: Hunting Monsters, Martians, and the Weird in Flyover Country," from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
"Midwestern Strange" chronicles Hollars’ exploration of the mythic, lesser-known oddities. The mysteries include bipedal wolf sightings, run-ins with pancake-flipping space aliens and a lumberjack-inspired “Hodag hoax.”
Hollars' other books include "The Road South: Personal Stories of the Freedom Riders," "Flock Together: A Love Affair With Extinct Birds" and "From the Mouths of Dogs: What Our Pets Teach Us About Life, Death, and Being Human."
Hollars has received the Truman Capote Prize for Literary Nonfiction, the Anne B. and James B. McMillan Prize, the Council of Wisconsin Writers' Blei-Derleth Award and the Society of Midland Authors Award. He is the founder and executive director of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild and an associate professor of English at UW-Eau Claire.
For more information about the free program call 715-723-1146 or go to chippewafallslibrary.org.