As expected, few changes took place to balance sheets in the June WASDE report, especially on corn. The US corn crop was left unchanged at 14.46 billion bushels. Corn exports were lowered by 50 million bushels and industrial use was raised by 5 million bushels for a 45 million bushel increase to ending stocks on old crop, putting it at 1.485 billion bushels. This carried over into new crop with an ending stocks projection of 1.4 billion bushels. The average cash price projection on corn was left unchanged at $6.75.
The US soybean production numbers were also unchanged from May with a crop of 4.64 billion bushels. The USDA increased its old crop soybean export projection by 30 million bushels which dropped ending stocks to 205 million bushels. AS with corn this also lowered new crop ending stocks an equal amount to total 280 million bushels. The average cash projection on soybeans was raised by 30 cents to stand at $14.70.
Few changes were made to the domestic wheat balance sheets as well. Old crop ending stocks were left unchanged at 655 million bushels. New crop production was increased by a minimal 8 million bushels for a crop of 1.737 billion bushels. No alterations were made to new crop usage which puts 2022/23 carryout at 627 million bushels. The average cash values on new crop wheat was unchanged at $10.75.
Minimal changes were made on the global balance sheets this month as well. On the 2021/22 balance sheets numbers were mostly steady with corn at 310.9 million metric tons, soybeans at 86.2 million metric tons, and wheat at 279.4 million metric tons. For 2022/23 we did see an increase in corn ending stocks of 5.4 million metric tons from May for a 310.5 million metric tons total. This was the result of a larger crop estimate for Ukraine. New crop soybean ending stocks were mostly steady at 100.5 million metric tons as was wheat at 266.9 million metric tons.
The USDA left the Argentine corn crop estimate unchanged at 53 million metric tons but made a slight increase to soybean production of 1.4 million metric tons, putting the crop at 43.4 million metric tons. Brazil corn production was also left unchanged at 116 million metric tons and the soybean crop was increase 1 million metric tons for a 126 million metric ton total.
Beef and pork production figures only saw minimal changes as well. Beef production for 2022 is now projected at 27.91 billion pounds, up 70 million from May. This year’s pork production is estimated at 27.22 billion pounds, up 270 million. Production for 2023 was left unchanged on both with 25.95 billion pounds of beef and 27.37 billion pounds of pork. We did see slight increases to 2022 meat exports, with beef at 3.4 billion pounds and pork at 6.62 billion pounds. For 2023 exports are projected at 2.94 billion pounds on beef and 6.51 billion pounds for pork.
As this data starts to lose its impact on trade, more interest will be placed on the two major reports that will be released at month end. On June 30th the USDA will released its quarterly stocks and acreage revisions numbers.
The US acreage estimates have been debated ever since the March intentions report was released, shocking everyone with a smaller corn and larger soybean acreage figure. Since then nearly all private analysts have stated they believe these numbers were wrong and that corn acres will be higher in the June report. If we do not see verification of these thoughts, it will make any unplanted acreage reports more of a market factor.
The quarterly stocks numbers will be just as important as these will give us a much clearer indication of final ending stocks. While stocks of corn, soybeans, and wheat are tight, they will still be adequate for the rest of the year. The question is if these stocks will provide enough of a cushion if we do see some loss in new crop production.
We are starting to see more interest than usual on the Australian wheat crop given the high demand for that grain in the global market. Australian officials believe the country will harvest a 30 million metric ton crop of wheat this year. This would be down 6 million metric tons from last year’s record production, but still the 4th largest wheat crop it has grown. This size of a crop would also be 20% above the 10-year average. Given recent weather and elevated plantings in Australia it would not be surprising to see output increase.
The Brazilian firm CONAB has revised its soybean export forecast. CONAB believes Brazil will export 75.2 million metric tons of soybeans this year, down 1.8 million metric tons from the previous forecast. The smaller Brazilian soybean crop this year is cutting into the country’s export forecast. Brazil is forecast to crush more soybeans though as margins are very favorable. In turn this will elevate Brazil’s meal exports, with CONAB now projecting these at 18.7 million tons compared to their previous estimate of 17.9 million tons.
