Two turkeys relax in the shade in the area around Franklin Park, along Circuit Drive and Jewish War Vets, on June 28, 2022, in Boston. (Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald/TNS)

 Stuart Cahill

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota and Wisconsin so far seem to be avoiding a mysterious decline in wild turkey numbers that has plagued several southern states in recent years, with populations in the north holding steady even through some tough winters.

While getting an accurate handle on a statewide turkey population is a difficult task, biologists in Minnesota and Wisconsin say that hunter harvest data and other anecdotal reports show turkey numbers in both states holding their own and that spring turkey hunters should see good numbers of birds when they go afield starting next week.

