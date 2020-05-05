NEILLSVILLE -- The body of a missing boater was discovered Monday night in the Black River south of Neillsville.
Clark County authorities identified the boater as Perry Miller, 30, of Granton.
Authorities said Miller was one of two people in a boat that capsized about 3:34 p.m. Saturday in the town of Pine Valley.
The men were fishing on the Black River when the boat started to take on water. The boat capsized, ejecting the two men. One man put on a life jacket and made it safely to shore. Miller did not have a life jacket and went underwater.
On Monday night, the Clark County 911 center received a call that someone had located Miller's body in the river about a quarter-mile south of where the boat capsized.