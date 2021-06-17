HOLCOMBE — Paradise Shores 4 resort welcomed four new summer residents this week.
The singer/performers are part of a new group, Mixtape, that will perform this summer in Holcombe, Marshfield and surrounding communities extending as far as Oshkosh.
Performers Elizabeth Lackey of Denver, North Carolina; Madison Merlanti of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Victoria Narvaez of Satellite Beach, Florida, were hired after a national search, to form the inaugural cast of Mixtape. Like a good mixtape, the styles include country and classic country, pop/rock, folk, showtunes and even a patriotic salute.
"Mixtape Live!" runs through July 12 at Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. "Mixtape Goes Country" opens on July 15 and runs through Aug. 2, and "Mixtape -- Let’s Hear it for the Girls," a salute to the “girl groups” through the decades, opens Aug. 5 and runs through Aug. 23. A special summers-end show is planned for Sunday, August 29.
In addition to these shows, which will also perform at venues throughout the region on Saturday evenings, there is a special family-friendly show, "Mixtape Happily Ever After," which will be performed on select Sundays beginning July 11.
All Paradise Shores 4 shows offer a dinner special as part of the show package. The show is produced by Prospero and Associates, entertainment consultant to Paradise Shores 4, and presented by EventsGuys.
Information is available at paradiseshores4.com or by calling 715-595-4227.