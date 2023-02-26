White Sox Baseball

Chicago White Sox catcher Adam Hackenberg runs drills during an MLB spring training baseball practice, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais spent parts of 11 seasons and nearly 800 games behind home plate as a catcher with four franchises, mostly in the 1990s.

During that era — one dominated by Hall of Famers Mike Piazza and Ivan Rodriguez — the skills needed at backstop were clearly defined.

Tags

Recommended for you