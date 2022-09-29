ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled a western county in the state must conduct an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm one of the last free-flowing creeks in the heavily agricultural area.

The ruling Wednesday affirms a state Court of Appeals judgment that reversed a Renville County Board decision which said the study wasn't necessary. The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy challenged the county's decision.

