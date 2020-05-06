An additional 88 UW-Eau Claire employees from seven areas will be taking consecutive-day furloughs, university Chancellor James Schmidt announced Wednesday at his weekly briefing.
According to a summary of the briefing released by UW-Eau Claire Communications:
The majority of the furloughs will help reduce expenses in the current fiscal year. A total of 222 employees, some of whom hold joint appointments in two departments, will be furloughed at UW-Eau Claire in the coming months. The salary savings from the furloughs will be more than $500,000.
• Though housing deposit and orientation registration figures are below their levels at this time last year, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire – Barron County have seen steady increases in the number of students intending to enroll in fall semester courses. Planning and preparation for virtual orientation sessions is underway and will provide admitted students with an opportunity to get to know the campus from afar this summer.
• Furthering the comparison of potential budget scenarios to a coming storm whose path is uncertain, the chancellor said the administration is preparing for a “partly cloudy” scenario that, including the state budget lapse and prior COVID-19-related expenditures and losses, totals $10 million.
Schmidt called it a “realistic, but not overly pessimistic” model for planning over the next month as more information becomes known.
• Schmidt announced that a Fall Planning Team will examine best practices for an on-campus fall semester with physical distancing measures in place. The team will consider impacts on health management; campus living and student life; academics and high-impact practices; and campus environment and infrastructure. Nominations to serve on the team are due by noon this Friday.