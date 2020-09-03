EAU CLAIRE -- Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker Christmas Stream" will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The production allows viewers to see the renowned production from the comfort of their living room.
The livestream includes the full performance as captured on stage plus an up close look at the behind-the-scenes action, hearing from artists, designers and the creators of the production.
Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" was performed the past two years at Pablo Center at the Confluence, and tickets for the livestream, starting at $24.99 plus taxes and fees, are available through Pablo Center: pablocenter.org or 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Note: The performance link for the production can only be used on one device at a time and therefore cannot be shared.