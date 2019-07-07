Mug shot for Andrew Dowd's Blog Beat Jul 7, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Andrew Dowd By William Foy/Leader-Telegram staff Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Leader Telegram To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Broken Wilson Park fountain's fate uncertain Mug shot for Andrew Dowd's Blog Beat Names released in St. Croix County fatal crash 'The definition of a hero': WWII vets' families speak of relatives' service Racine agrees to buy at least three electric vehicles Six months later, kidney donor and recipient receive clean bill of health US wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0 8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list Bulletin Board 07/07/19 Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leadertelegram@ecpc.com. Campaign promotes benefits of HIV prevention pill MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kenneth Wade said he has always valued his health. He eats healthy foods. He works out. He drinks plenty of water. Altoona commission to discuss permits for Airbnb rentals The Altoona Plan Commission on Tuesday is slated to discuss imposing a set of rules on short-term rentals, including Airbnb and other rental m…