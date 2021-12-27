LADYSMITH — The murder trials for two men accused in a June 2020 fatal shooting of two elderly people in rural Conrath will move forward as scheduled, beginning on January 10.
Rusk County Judge Steven Anderson ruled Monday that “the court cannot find any purpose or reason to adjourn the scheduled jury trial.” Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna stated she disagrees with the ruling. Barna didn’t return calls for comment Monday afternoon saying why she wants the trial delayed.
Joseph W. Falk, 19, withdrew his plea in September of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, so the trial was set instead. Falk is one of three people arrested and charged in the deaths of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski, at their home, N2208 Market Road, in rural Conrath on June 6, 2020. Robert D. Rosolowski was 73; Bonnie M. Rosolowski was 70.
Adam J. Rosolowski, 22, of Phillips, who is the grandson of the victims, also was charged with shooting and killing his grandparents. The third person arrested in the case was a minor; he was arrested for being a “getaway driver.”
According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski, Falk, and the minor went to Rosolowski’s grandparent’s house to kill them “because he says they messed up his life.” Rosolowski shot his grandmother, while Falk fired shots at both victims.
Rosolowski entered a not guilty plea in September 2020. He is held in jail on a $1 million cash bail.
Earlier this year, Judge Anderson consolidated the trials so they will be heard together before the same jury. The trial begins Jan. 10 and could last through Feb. 2.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the home — located 16 miles southeast of Ladysmith — after family members visited the property and discovered the Rosolowskis were dead. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Department of Justice assisted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Adam Rosolowski had led police on a high-speed chase in Price County on June 5, 2020, and was arrested; he was already in jail when his grandparents’ bodies were discovered.
Robert Rosolowski served on the board of the town of Marshall and was a volunteer in the Sheldon Fire District.