Two art shows bring color to The Chippewa Valley Museum from Tuesday through March 7 inside and outside the building.
Inside, "The Warmth and Whimsy Winter Art Show" features 43 original works of art created by 27 regional artists. Outside, "Barn Quilt-scape," showcasing 24 brilliantly painted “barn quilts,” runs the length of the museum.
The winter art show’s theme was selected because “this is the time of year when color, whimsy, and warm thoughts are most needed,” museum educator Karen Jacobson said. Artwork for "Warmth and Whimsy" was selected by a panel of three volunteer jurors. A $150 prize will be awarded to the piece judged best in show by the jurors and announced at the artists’ reception 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 28, at the museum. The public is invited to the artists’ reception, which has a weather-contingency date of Tuesday, Feb. 4. Many of the artworks on display are for sale by the artists.
"Barn Quilt-scape" is a collection of boards painted as quilt blocks by artists under the direction of Mary Felton-Kolstad. Barn quilts are intended to be displayed on the exterior of homes, barns and other buildings and can often be found in rural landscapes.
The Chippewa Valley Museum is located at 1204 East Half Moon Drive in Carson Park.
"The Warmth and Whimsy" show can be viewed 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The show is included in museum admission, which is $7 for adults, $4 for ages 5 to 17, and free for members and children younger than 5. "Barn Quilt-scape" is free and visible during daylight hours.
For more information call 715-834-7871 or go to cvmuseum.com.