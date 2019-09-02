Authorities have released the names of the drivers in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Polk County that left one man with life-threatening injuries and another facing a fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated charge.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Spooner post:
The State Patrol responded to the crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. on Highway 65 at West Church Road near Clear Lake just north of the Polk/St. Croix county line.
A northbound vehicle operated by Adam Weiler, age 35, was attempting to negotiate a curve when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Jacob Ostrowski, 30. Ostrowski was airlifted to Regions Hospital. Weiler, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office for fifth-offense OWI.
Investigation into the crash continues.
Assisting agencies include the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and and New Richmond EMS.