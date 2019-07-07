HUDSON -- The St. Croix sheriff's office has released the names of those involved in a Saturday incident during which a motorist in a reportedly stolen vehicle pursued by authorities is accused of striking and killing a motorcyclist.
The name of the motorcyclist killed in the crash is Dustin Edward Kalland, 39, of Stillwater Minn., and the the driver of the 2003 Jeep Liberty is Brandon Michael Lieffring, 37, of New Richmond.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office:
At about 4:12 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office was dispatched to an incident in the 2000 block of Highway 65 in the town of Star Prairie. The complainant reported a 2013 Jeep Liberty was taken without permission and that a court ordered no-contact order was also being violated.
Deputies responded, and located the reported vehicle in question. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on 65, just north of the City of New Richmond. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lieffring, did not stop, and a vehicle pursuit occurred.
The pursuit continued eastbound on Highway 64, then northbound on Highway 46, toward Deer Park. As the pursuit entered the village, the vehicle Lieffring was driving passed several other motorists on the left hand side. There were several motorcycles taking a left hand tum on Main Street near North Street West. The vehicle Lieffring was driving struck Kalland. Lieffring then fled the scene on foot, where deputies apprehended him after a short foot pursuit.
Lifesaving measures were taken on Kalland, but the St. Croix County medical examiner pronounced him dead at the scene.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Polk County sheriff's office and the Pierce County medical examiner's office were requested to investigate the incident.
The agencies assisting during this incident were the New Richmond Police Department, New Richmond EMS, Deer Park Fire I Rescue, the State Patrol, Polk County sheriff's office, St. Croix County Highway Department, Amery Fire and the St. Croix and Pierce County medical examiner's offices.
This is the fifth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2019. This incident remains under investigation.