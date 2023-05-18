NASCAR 75 Revisiting Tracks Auto Racing

FILE - A sparse crowd watches the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at North Carolina Speedway near Rockingham, N.C., Feb. 22, 2004. Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon and Lyn St. James are among those who’d like to see NASCAR take another nostalgic walk down memory lane and return to racing at Rockingham, a track which last hosted a Cup Series event in 2004 but has begun a repave after receiving $9 million in renovation money from North Carolina as part of the American Rescue Plan. (AP Photo/Erik Perel, File)

 Erik Perel

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time in 27 years for this weekend’s All-Star race.

Could Rockingham Speedway be the next track to be revitalized and brought back from near extinction?