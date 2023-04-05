NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing

Drivers race in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A top group of NASCAR team owners skipped a meeting with series officials Wednesday with the two sides at an impasse over permanent charters, a key plank in the business model of the stock car series.

Fearing the meeting would be “hijacked” by conversation solely on the charters -- multimillion-dollar guarantees of having a car in NASCAR’s top Cup Series -- the team owner council told NASCAR it felt talks should be postponed.