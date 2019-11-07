Clippers fined by NBA
LOS ANGELES — The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 on Thursday for statements made by coach Doc Rivers and others that were "inconsistent" about Kawhi Leonard's heath status.
Leonard sat out the Clippers' 129-124 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, the second time he's missed the nationally televised front end of a back-to-back this season. He was in the lineup against Portland on Thursday night.
The NBA initially confirmed the Clippers were compliant with league rules in deciding to rest Leonard because of a knee injury. It was what Rivers said before the game that triggered the fine.
"He feels great," Rivers said Wednesday. "But he feels great because of what we've been doing, and we're just going to continue to do it. There's no concern here."
Rivers cited "a lot of minutes" that Leonard racked up last season while leading Toronto to its first NBA championship.
"I think Kawhi made a statement that he's never felt better," Rivers said. "It's our job to make sure he stays that way."
Less than 24 hours later, the NBA fined the Clippers for statements, including those by Rivers, that were inconsistent with Leonard's health while also detailing his knee injury. At the same time, the league reaffirmed the team was in line with NBA rules in sitting Leonard.
"The team has reasonably determined that Leonard is suffering from an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee and has been placed by the team at this time on an injury protocol for back-to-back games," the league's statement said.
Rivers indicated he was disappointed by the fine.
Walker emotional in Charlotte return
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker had an emotional return to Charlotte, Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Hornets 108-87 on Thursday night.
Walker had an off-night shooting and finished with 14 points and six assists, but the Celtics won their sixth straight game handily. Walker missed his first six shots.
Walker received a rousing minute standing ovation after the Hornets showed a highlight tribute on the videoboard that left the point guard in tears. The three-time All-Star played eight NBA seasons in Charlotte and is the franchise's scoring leader. He signed with the Celtics this past offseason after Hornets owner Michael Jordan elected not to pay Walker a five-year, $221 million supermax contract.
Gordon Hayward added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Celtics scored 17 points off 21 Charlotte turnovers. Miles Bridges had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets.
Jets, Adams discuss trade rumors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jamal Adams finally cleared the air with Joe Douglas and Adam Gase.
The New York Jets safety spoke with the general manager and head coach Monday, six days after Adams said he was "hurt" by being "shopped" by the team in trade talks.
Adams chatted last week with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, but wasn't ready to sit down with either Douglas or Gase to discuss the situation. Adams let his emotions cool, and then had the peace talks.
"We just cleared it up," Adams said Thursday. "(Douglas) apologized, I apologized. Simple."
After the NFL's trade deadline passed last Tuesday, Adams tweeted that Douglas "went behind my back" to listen to offers involving him. That came after Adams told the GM a few days earlier he wanted to stay in New York. Douglas insisted he never shopped Adams, but was merely fielding teams' calls.
