Eau Claire’s Police and Fire Commission will conduct a nationwide search to find a replacement for retiring Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski.
Daniel Kincaid, president of the commission, said the decision was reached Wednesday after meeting in open and closed session. At present, Kincaid added, an interim chief will not be appointed.
This month the commission is expected to begin considering how the search will be conducted, and to select a group of applicants by mid- to late November, Kincaid said. The hope, he added, is to name a new chief within the first couple of weeks of December.
The next scheduled Police and Fire Commission will be on Nov. 21.
Staniszewski publicly announced his impending retirement on Monday, not giving a specific end date but planning to step down at the end of this year. Staniszewski has been a police officer for more than 28 years in Eau Claire and rose to the position of chief in 2013.