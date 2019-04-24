More than three dozen western Wisconsin residents are suing subsidiaries of a frac sand mining company that spilled 10 million gallons of wastewater into the Trempealeau River last spring.
In four separate complaints filed Monday by the same attorney, neighbors of Hi-Crush mines in Whitehall and Blair allege ongoing air, water, noise and light pollution from the mines.
According to complaints filed in Trempealeau County Court, silica dust from the mines regularly blows onto their property, violating air-quality standards, and their well water is undrinkable because of dangerous levels of arsenic and other particles.
Plaintiffs say they can’t open their windows and are subject to constant noise and light. According to the complaints, living near the mines has led to marital strife, anxiety, depression and high blood pressure.
“Hi-Crush strives every day to adhere to all applicable rules, regulations and agreements with local jurisdictions,” company spokesman Steve Bell said in a statement. “As a Green Tier company, we recognize the importance of environmental stewardship and being a good neighbor. We take these matters seriously and will present a vigorous defense based on the facts and the law.”
Attorney Tim Jacobson of La Crosse said he believes these to be the first such lawsuits against Wisconsin frac sand mines, although he represented clients who sought to block two proposed mines on the grounds that they would create similar nuisances.
“Our clients have had their quality of life severely diminished by the nearby presence of the frac sand operations,” Jacobson said. “It is difficult for them to live there every day.”
The 40 plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages and penalties stiff enough to “punish Hi-Crush and to deter it and others ... from engaging in similar wrongdoing.”
Wisconsin has more than 100 permitted industrial sand mines and processing facilities, most of which were built in the past decade to provide high-quality silica to oil and gas drillers who use it to prop open cracks in underground rock formations.
Two of the cases name Hi-Crush Whitehall, where workers drained a 3-acre holding pond on May 21 after a bulldozer slid into the water, trapping the operator in the airtight cab for more than two hours.
About 10 million gallons of water and mud spilled onto neighboring farmland and into a tributary of the Trempealeau River, causing elevated levels of heavy metals.