Clergy Photo

Pastor Schrader with clergy who officiated at his ordination and installation from left, Reverend Dr. Roy Harrisville, Reverend Dr. Daniel Selbo, Reverend George Schrader, Reverend Tom Reiff. Pastor Schrader’s red stole adorned with symbols of the Holy Spirit was a gift from the NLLC congregation

 Photo by Jensine Bourman

MENOMONIE—New Life Lutheran Church in Menomonie has welcomed George Schrader to serve as their pastor.

Pastor Schrader was ordained by Reverend Dr. Daniel Selbo, Bishop of the North American Lutheran Church, and installed by Reverend Tom Reiff, Co-Dean of the NALC’s WI and Upper MI Mission District, in July of this year.

Recommended for you