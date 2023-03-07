Bay Hill Golf

Adam Hadwin, left, and Corey Conners, both of Canada, chat on the eighth green while waiting to putt during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Fresh off a seven-hour board meeting that reshaped the PGA Tour's future, Commissioner Jay Monahan was standing in a breeze way at Bay Hill last week when Adam Hadwin walked by and asked him what was coming.

Monahan assured him there would be good news on the way.

