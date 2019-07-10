A New Richmond man whose run from authorities resulted in the death of a Minnesota motorcyclist reached speeds of 80 mph prior to the collision on Main Street in downtown Deer Park, according to charging documents filed in St. Croix County Circuit Court.
Brandon Michael Lieffring, 37, who allegedly fled authorities around 4:12 p.m. July 6, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by vehicle and several other felonies, including drug charges, related to the death of Dustin E. Kalland, 39, of Stillwater, Minn., when he made his initial appearance in court recently, according to court records.
St. Croix County Assistant District Attorney Megan Kelly said Lieffring admitted to smoking meth the day of the crash and “began blaming everyone but himself for what happened.”
St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman followed Kelly’s recommendation to hold Lieffring on $100,000 cash bond. His defense attorney, public defender Brian Smestad, said the amount is virtually irrelevant since Lieffring’s parole will be revoked.
“He’s going to be revoked, there’s no doubt about that,” Smestad told Waterman.
All charges carry the repeater modifier. The repeater modification allows for a heavier sentence upon conviction. In Lieffring’s case, that could be an additional six years since the underlying offense is a 2015 conviction for manufacturing or delivering drugs. Lieffring served two years in prison for that Polk County offense.
According to the complaint:
Skid marks, which began outside Deer’s Bar, continued for roughly 250 feet down Main Street in Deer Park and ended where the Jeep Lieffring used to evade authorities sat with a motorcycle pinned beneath the front.
Lieffring’s girlfriend told authorities she and Lieffring stayed in a Menomonie hotel the night of July 5.
The next morning they drove to a friend’s house in Amery where she got a ride to work — Lieffring rode in the back of the car so he wouldn’t be seen because of a no-contact order between them.
The girlfriend told police Lieffring hit her several times, which is something he’s done in the past. She said their relationship had been “violent.”
Once she was at work, Lieffring called her continuously and sent her numerous threatening messages on Facebook. When she saw the Jeep outside of her workplace she had a coworker contact authorities.
Lieffring drove by again while she was speaking to a deputy. Video footage of the pursuit from a New Richmond police officer revealed traffic was “light to medium with no real evasive actions occurring prior to Deer Park,” and radio traffic could be heard “that the pursuit is entering Deer Park an (sic) approximate 80 mph.”
Lieffring later told policethat he knew police were chasing him, he knew he hit someone and that he regularly uses methamphetamine and had smoked meth earlier that day.
After the crash, Lieffring fled on foot and was caught approximately two blocks from where he left his vehicle.
At the time he was apprehended, Lieffring blamed the crash on the sheriff’s department and his girlfriend.