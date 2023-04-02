IndyCar Texas Auto Racing

Josef Newgarden, center, celebrates winning the IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josef Newgarden and Pato O'Ward swapped the lead over and over, each driver refusing to give an inch at Texas Motor Speedway.

With two laps to go to reach victory lane, they even touched wheels.