EAU CLAIRE — Sharif Durhams, deputy managing editor at The Washington Post, will be this year’s featured speaker at the annual Ann Devroy Memorial Forum.
Durhams oversees the general assignment news desk, the Morning Mix team and the live desk, and works with the foreign desk at The Post. He rejoined The Post in 2022 after serving as managing editor of North Carolina’s News & Observer and Herald-Sun, where he was also interim editor for several months.
During an earlier stint at The Post, Durhams was homepage editor. His other career experience includes holding several editor positions with CNN; overseeing social media and digital strategy for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (where he also reported); and reporting for the Charlotte Observer.
Durhams made history by becoming the first African American editor of the Daily Tar Heel at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where he studied journalism and political science.
He has long been an advocate of improving diversity and representation in newsrooms. Durhams is a member of NLGJA: the Association of LGBTQ Journalists, which he has led as an elected national board president since 2018, and of the National Association of Black Journalists. His work as an adjunct faculty member at the Poynter Institute has focused on diversity in digital media, where he was co-leader of the Poynter-Washington Post Leadership Academy for Diversity in Media in 2019.
The forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 28 in the Gantner Concert Hall of the Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St.
This annual event celebrates the life of Ann Devroy, who graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1970 with a degree in journalism and is often described as one of the best journalists to ever cover the White House.
Devroy died of cancer in 1997. Her family and colleagues at The Post honor her memory every year with the Ann Devroy Memorial Fellowship, which is awarded to a top journalism student at UW-Eau Claire.
The winner of the fellowship is announced each year at the Devroy Forum. The fellowship includes a scholarship, a three-week fellowship at The Washington Post and a paid summer internship with a Wisconsin news publication.