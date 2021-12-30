Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry announced via press release on Thursday that a number of its outdoor ice-skating rinks and warming shelters are now open for the season.
The Roosevelt Park rinks and warming shelter, 908 Folsom St., and Putnam Heights rinks and warming shelter, 530 W. Tyler St., are open now through Jan. 2, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Beginning Jan. 3, 2022, regular warming shelter hours will be Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The following will be open for skating when the rinks have been fully prepared for use:
Face coverings are required inside all warming shelters and, if you are not feeling well, please stay home.
For more information, visit eauclairewi.gov/recreation/outdoor-skating-rinks.
For updates on rink openings and other Recreation activities, follow City of Eau Claire Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
