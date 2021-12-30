EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry announced via press release on Thursday that a number of its outdoor ice-skating rinks and warming shelters are now open for the season.

The Roosevelt Park rinks and warming shelter, 908 Folsom St., and Putnam Heights rinks and warming shelter, 530 W. Tyler St., are open now through Jan. 2, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning Jan. 3, 2022, regular warming shelter hours will be Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The following will be open for skating when the rinks have been fully prepared for use:

  • Boyd Park rink, 1202 Fairway St.
  • Pinehurst Park rink, 3523 Delbert Rd. While the rinks at Pinehurst are not yet ready for use, the warming shelter is open and gear share is available from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Face coverings are required inside all warming shelters and, if you are not feeling well, please stay home.

For more information, visit eauclairewi.gov/recreation/outdoor-skating-rinks.

For updates on rink openings and other Recreation activities, follow City of Eau Claire Parks and Recreation on Facebook.