EAU CLAIRE – Bruce Barker, president of Chippewa Valley Technical College, has announced plans to retire next year.
In a statement sent out Wednesday morning, the school announced Barker will end his tenure July 1, 2021. He has been with the college for 21 years, the past 12 as president.
Barker announced his decision to employees on Tuesday, calling his time at CVTC “a wonderful experience and privilege.”
“I will always be extremely proud and grateful for what we have accomplished. CVTC provides our students with options, hope, direction and the skills and confidence to succeed. We provide our communities with essential workers, experts in every field, entrepreneurs and leaders,” he said.
The past year saw voters approve a $48.8 million referendum that will allow CVTC to build a new Transportation Education Center, expand and remodel the Emergency Services Education Center, add an automated fabrication expansion to the Manufacturing Education Center and to expand the River Falls location.
The CVTC Board of Trustees decided in a meeting Tuesday to hire The Association of Community College Trustees’ executive search division to lead the search for a new president.