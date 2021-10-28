SEYMOUR — A local committee and landfill operator are still apart regarding Seven Mile Creek Landfill local control negotiations, most notably on property value protection for Seymour homeowners.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee received a negotiation update from its attorney Anders Helquist. Following that update, the siting committee met for about two hours in closed session and provided direction for Helquist to continue negotiating with the attorney representing GFL Environmental, a private Canadian company that has owned Seven Mile Creek Landfill since fall 2020.
Stephen Nick, Landfill Siting Committee chairman, is optimistic the entities can reach “a fair, mutual settlement in the relatively near term.”
GFL is proposing an expansion that would increase the landfill’s size from about 10.56 million to 14.69 million cubic yards. That includes raising its maximum height by about 90 feet to 1,165 feet. The expansion would likely add about a decade to the lifespan of the landfill, which opened in 1978.
Expansion cannot begin until local control negotiations are settled between GFL and the Landfill Siting Committee. Local controls also require final approval from the Seymour Town Board, Eau Claire County Board and Eau Claire City Council.
The most notable area of disagreement between the two entities is property value protection, also referred to as property value guarantees, which ensure that homeowners near a landfill receive fair value in a sale. That is done by a landfill operator, GFL in this case, covering the difference between a sale price and a home’s fair market value. For example, if a home valued at $200,000 is sold for $180,000, the landfill operator would pay the homeowner $20,000.
Currently, zero homeowners near Seven Mile Creek Landfill receive property value guarantees.
The siting committee requested property value guarantees for properties within one mile of the landfill, which would apply to about 100 homeowners negatively affected by the landfill.
“GFL is making large investments in the area to continue its presence in the Chippewa Valley,” Helquist wrote to GFL’s attorney on Oct. 15. “As part of its investments to the area, we trust a fair and equitable property value protection plan will be part of GFL’s commitments as well.”
GFL previously rejected any property value protection. It has now offered to grant property value guarantees to 10 parcels all located less than a half-mile from the landfill.
“With respect to the geographical extent of any property value protection plan, the parties remain very far apart,” Timm Speerschneider, attorney representing GFL, wrote to Helquist on Monday. “GFL will not agree to any arbitrary boundary, whether it be three-fourths of a mile, one-half mile or one-fourth of a mile.”
Nick said GFL’s latest offer is better than its previous offers but still far away from agreements at other Wisconsin landfills owned by the company.
“The fact that there is some proposal now after a very long period of time in which GFL indicated no willingness to offer the same kind of protection that is afforded to other property owners near landfills in the state — that’s encouraging,” Nick said.
Excluding Seven Mile Creek Landfill, three of four Wisconsin landfills owned by GFL provide property value protection to nearby homeowners. At Hickory Meadows Landfill and Glacier Ridge Landfill, property value protection applies to homeowners within one mile of the landfill. At Emerald Park Landfill, property value protection extends approximately one mile west, three-fourths of a mile north and one-half mile south of the landfill.
The entities disagree on which properties should receive protection but appear close to agreeing on a plan outlining how property value protection will work.
One point of contention in a property value protection plan is what the landfill operator can do if it purchases nearby property. The committee proposed that if the operator buys a property, it cannot expand landfill operations to that property. The operator could put an office on that land, for example, but not landfill waste. GFL has not agreed to that proposal.
Wednesday marked the siting committee’s first meeting in five months. A date for the next committee meeting has not been set.
For the time being, Helquist and Speerschneider will continue negotiating, and the siting committee’s next meeting will likely happen when progress occurs.
Speerschneider wrote Monday that GFL wants to meet with the siting committee virtually or in person “as soon as possible” to discuss property value protection. Helquist said Wednesday that disagreements must be closer to being resolved for a meeting to happen.
“I continue to tell them, ‘You need to bring something better to the table before you get back in front of the committee,’” Helquist said.
Nick said mediation was not discussed during Wednesday’s meeting. Mediation means a third party would help the committee and GFL try to voluntarily reach an agreement.
“Since the parties are still having productive discussions directly, (mediation) is not a step that we anticipate in our immediate future, but we certainly recognize that it may be a resource we utilize in the future if needed,” Nick said.
‘Getting closer’
In addition to property value protection, separation exists on tonnage fees and annual sociological payments.
GFL’s tonnage fee offer stands at $1.95. The committee’s latest fee offer was $2.35. The current fee is about $1.75. Tonnage fees help pay for effects like wear and tear caused by garbage trucks on county roads.
The siting committee requested annual sociological payments of $1,500 and annual increases based on the Consumer Price Index for the approximately 100 homeowners within one mile of the landfill. GFL responded with an offer of $1,500 per year and 1.5% annual increases for homeowners within three-fourths of a mile of the landfill, which would apply to around 60 properties.
Annual sociological payments compensate residents for the detrimental impacts caused by living near a landfill like noise, odor and litter. Currently, homeowners near Seven Mile Creek Landfill receive no annual payments.
Nick hopes GFL understands local concerns and noted that the landfill expansion will likely increase impacts on nearby residents.
“There should be some recognition of that change in circumstance for those homeowners close to the landfill that now are having to adjust to this considerable expansion,” Nick said.
Kathy Campbell, a member of the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association who lives about a half-mile from the landfill, spoke during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting. She noted that the neighborhood association, a group of about 100 residents who live near the landfill, has a “steadfast request that we be treated fairly by GFL in the final agreement.”
Campbell appreciates the siting committee’s work and encouraged it to continue advocating for residents affected by the landfill.
“Although we are all a bit impatient to see the end of this long process, please stand by the Seven Mile Creek neighborhood, no matter what it takes and no matter how long it takes to reach a final agreement that is truly fair to all of us,” Campbell said.
Local control negotiations began in 2019. They were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and GFL becoming the new owner in 2020. Progress has occurred in the past several months, though, and Nick is optimistic that will continue.
“Even if it’s been slow, we are getting closer to a mutual agreement,” Nick said. “We’re hoping that the negotiations will progress at a much more rapid and productive pace.”
The two sides are inching closer to an agreement, but work remains.