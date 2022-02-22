EAU CLAIRE — The newest member of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee is a familiar face to committee members.
Kathy Campbell was appointed to the Landfill Siting Committee last Monday by the Seymour Town Board. A spot was open because Susan Hagmann, a Seymour town representative on the committee, resigned.
Campbell lives about a half-mile from Seven Mile Creek Landfill with her husband. She has consistently advocated that residents near the landfill receive compensation and protection in ongoing local control negotiations for the detrimental impacts caused by living near a landfill. She has protested to raise awareness of the issue, published letters in the Leader-Telegram and publicly commented during Seymour Town Board, Eau Claire County Board and Landfill Siting Committee meetings.
GFL Environmental, a private Canadian company, is proposing to expand the landfill’s size from 10.56 million cubic yards to 14.64 million over the course of six years. Expansion cannot begin until local control negotiations with the siting committee are settled. Those talks began in 2019, and the main areas of disagreement are property value protection and annual sociological payments for people living near the landfill.
Once it was determined that Campbell could sit on the siting committee while still being a member of the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association and eligible to receive future compensation and protection, she accepted the appointment. The neighborhood association is a group of about 100 residents who live near the landfill.
It was not an easy choice, but Campbell believes her knowledge and experience will be valuable.
“It was a hard decision, but I do feel that it’s important that somebody from (the neighborhood association) is on … the committee,” Kathy Campbell said.
Jessica Janssen, Seymour Town Board chairwoman, supported the appointment because Campbell can provide perspective and expertise.
“She brings so much information,” Janssen said. “Yes, she also has a vested interest, and everybody recognizes that, but at the same time she just brings a tremendous amount of information and knowledge of siting boards in general and what other landfills have done, and I think that it’s valuable to have her.”
Roxanne Backowski, neighborhood association member, said Campbell’s voice and knowledge will be important.
“All of the learning and research and relationships that Kathy has already investigated and made — we believe that will be an asset to the committee,” Backowski said. “This is something we’ve been wanting for two years, is that someone with the neighborhood association … is on the siting committee.”
The 10-person committee is composed of four representatives from the town of Seymour, four from the city of Eau Claire and two from Eau Claire County.
Campbell is the only siting committee member living within one mile of the landfill, something Janssen said should have already been the case.
“I don’t see (the landfill), smell it, hear it, none of it, where I live, and neither does really anyone on the entire committee,” said Janssen, who lives about two miles from the landfill. “Nobody on the committee has true skin in the game, so if nothing else, bringing Kathy in brings balance.”
Backowski agreed.
“I recognize that the city and the county definitely want to be involved,” Backowski said. ”I’m not sure they have as much at stake as the town of Seymour and the residents within the neighborhood association.”
With Campbell’s appointment to the siting committee, she can still be a neighborhood association member but is taking a less active role in its operations. For example, Backowski will now handle communications with the neighborhood association’s attorney.
There are positives to Campbell’s appointment, but Backowski worries that Campbell won’t be able to publicly share most of the information she receives during committee meetings.
Indeed, being a committee member changes Campbell’s role in the negotiation process from concerned citizen to active participant with potentially confidential information. However, her advocacy will continue.
“My goal will always be that we will be treated fairly, (have) property value guarantees for the one-mile radius from the boundaries of the landfill and a fair and reasonable plan that protects the neighborhood,” Campbell said.