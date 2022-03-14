EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Highway Building Committee approved a low voltage bid package Monday from a local company.
LVC Companies, which has an office in Eau Claire, was awarded the bid at a cost of $289,565. LVC submitted a bid of $270,571 to install communications cabling, access control systems and a video surveillance system in the new county highway facility. It also bid $18,994 on a salt shed and unheated vehicle storage.
The committee received two bids for the package. The company VTI, based in Burnsville, Minn., submitted a bid of $256,158 for access control systems and a video surveillance system.
VTI did not submit a bid for the salt shed and unheated vehicle storage, which is part of the reason why Kevin Dallas recommended LVC for the bid.
“I would see no reason not to proceed with (LVC),” said Dallas, project manager at Market & Johnson, the firm handling construction management of the highway facility.
Matt Theisen, county facilities director, said county staff recommended LVC as well.
Supervisor Colleen Bates, a committee member, appreciated the comprehensive bid from an area business.
“I do like the idea that we have a firm that is able to take care of all of the aspects of this particular bid and is local,” Bates said.
The committee has now approved four bid packages for the new facility located on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I. Previous bid packages included lumber, steel, foundation materials and mechanical equipment.
The fourth bid package is within the county budget, and the highway project appears on budget thus far. The budget is $32.7 million, and the county is projected to spend $32.7 million. Construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed in October 2022.
The next Highway Building Committee meeting is scheduled for April 6.