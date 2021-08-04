EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Highway Building Committee at a meeting Wednesday received information on potential changes to lower costs for the new Eau Claire County highway facility.
The facility's current projected cost is $34.7 million, about $1.95 million more than the Eau Claire County Board approved for the project cost in May. That cost increase is largely because of supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the high price of steel. The county budgeted $1.65 million for steel, but last week the Highway Building Committee approved a steel bid of $3.27 million as part of the project’s first bid package.
Kevin Dallas, project manager at Market & Johnson, the firm handling construction management of the highway facility, laid out several potential changes that would decrease costs and lower the project’s budget to the County Board-approved price tag of $32.75 million.
County facilities director Matt Theisen said many people are considering options to lower costs but noted that the budget is “constantly changing.”
People “are working diligently to try to keep everything in check and look at different ideas,” Theisen said. “That being said, we all know that there is some risk with the way prices are going.”
Colleen Bates, County Board supervisor and committee member, supported the proposed budget adjustments.
“I think what you’ve done so far certainly shows the ability to be able to move things around in order to meet the budget goal, and I personally appreciate that a great deal,” Bates said.
The county also has $2.4 million in a contingency fund to deal with unexpected cost increases, none of which has been spent so far.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk said the county should have a clearer estimate of the project’s costs when the second bid package is approved.
“That next set of bids will probably be very telling for us,” Kirk said. “We’ll have a substantial idea at that point.”
After that bid package is approved, about 25% of project bids will be done. The second bid package includes materials for site work and the foundation of the highway facility’s main building.
Construction of the materials in the second bid package should begin between this October and December, Dallas said, noting the importance of finishing those areas in a timely manner.
“The big thing is beating winter and getting the foundations in,” Dallas said.
The design portion of the highway facility is nearly completed and should be finalized in October, according to Bob Sworski, vice president at CBS Squared, the firm handling architectural and engineering aspects of the highway facility.
Sworski is confident with adjustments made along the way to decrease costs.
“I’m really pleased with the decisions that we’ve made,” Sworski said. “I’m OK with the reductions that we’ve had to make because of the budget, but you’re really close to the bone now.”
The new facility, scheduled to be fully completed in 2023, will house Highway Department staff and vehicles and be built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I.
The next Highway Building Committee meeting is scheduled for Sept. 1.