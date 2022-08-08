EAU CLAIRE— Additional American Rescue Plan funds could be approved for the Eau Claire Children's Museum and local choir group by the Committee on Administration.
In collaboration with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, the ARPA Committee is requesting supplemental ARPA funds for the Component Two of the Recovery Assistance Grant Program.
The county designated $2 million of ARPA funds to provide grants to small businesses and nonprofits to assist with pandemic relief and recovery efforts through two program components.
In order to receive funds from Component Two, businesses or non-profits must use the money to fund forward-thinking and innovative projects, programs or efforts that would assist the greater community in recovery from the pandemic. Based on the project, applicants may receive between $10,000 and $100,000.
As part of the application process, applicants were tasked with providing information on the problem that would be addressed, the proposed project, a project timeline, staffing and partnerships, a budget and identifying disproportionally impacted communities or populations.
A total of 59 applications were submitted by the deadline of May 16, requesting a total of $4.5 million. Component Two was allocated $1,565,000 to fund these community projects.
At its August 2 meeting, the ARPA Grant Application Review Committee — a subcommittee of the APRA Committee — evaluated 59 Component Two applications. According to a memo from the WCWRPC, the committee approved 22 of these applications totaling $1,5563,500.
However, the application review committee identified two additional applications worthy of funding. With only $1,500 of allocated funds remaining, the committee is requesting an additional $198,500 from the Committee on Administration to fund these projects.
The Collective Choir and the Children's Museum of Eau Claire would each receive $100,000 following committee approval.
The application review committee also identified an application that did not qualify for Component Two, however, the committee scored the application highest amongst all of the other applications, according to the memo.
Cinnaire Solutions Corporations is not eligible for grant funding since it is located outside of Eau Claire County. Even so, due to the high priority of the application the application review committee is seeking funds from the Committee on Administration outside of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Committee on Administration will vote on these items tonight.
Component One
Component One grants were awarded to small businesses and non-profit organizations that are located in Eau Claire County, founded before March 25, 2020 and suffered economic losses as a result of the pandemic.
Qualifications were similar to those of Component Two, without the addition of community projects.
87 out of the 96 applications were selected to be awarded the $5,000 grants. 71% of applicants were small businesses, while nearly 50% of those businesses only had one employee.