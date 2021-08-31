EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County American Rescue Plan funding task force elected its chair and vice chair and received an overview of its responsibilities during its first meeting Tuesday.
The task force elected Jeneise Briggs as chair. Briggs serves as the Eau Claire city-county equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator.
Briggs said she will focus on listening to community voices to help guide the task force’s spending recommendations.
“I just want to make sure that we consider the broad spectrum of diversity as we make decisions on behalf of our community and our constituents, and that we take all perspectives into consideration as we distribute this one-time money that can really uplift our community,” Briggs said.
Briggs, who said this will be her first time chairing a committee or task force, said she “appreciate(s) and will leverage the expertise” of the other 13 task force members.
The task force elected TJ Atkins as vice chair. Atkins serves as executive director of The Community Table in Eau Claire.
“I’m very privileged and honored to be here and happy to represent community partners,” Atkins said.
The task force also elected Samantha Kraegenbrink as clerk. Kraegenbrink is not a member of the task force but serves as assistant to County Administrator Kathryn Schauf.
The task force was formed to make recommendations on how to spend part of Eau Claire County’s ARP money, specifically the funds awarded to local businesses and nonprofits.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the county will receive about $20.3 million in COVID-19 relief. It received half that money this year and the remainder next year. The County Board in July allocated $2.8 million for broadband development, its only allocation of ARP money so far, leaving $17.5 million remaining overall.
The ARP funding task force is composed of three county staff, three County Board supervisors and eight people from various community sectors. All but one slot on the 14-member task force is filled. The remaining position is a person from a local school board or school administration.
The task force will set up application criteria for businesses and nonprofits, recommend hiring a third-party administrator to oversee the applications, and then evaluate those applications and make recommendations. Those recommendations will go on to the county Administration Committee and County Board for approval.
There is not currently a specific amount of ARP money set aside to spend on businesses and nonprofits, but Schauf said the county aims to fill “gaps in service.”
“We don’t have a set amount yet,” Schauf said. “We’re really trying to look at, ‘What is the real need?’”
Schauf also mentioned the potential for the county to partner with other local and regional entities to “have a coordinated approach” to funding projects.
“Leveraging other funding sources” is key, Schauf said.
ARP money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. Schauf noted that there is time to set up a thorough process regarding how the money will be spent. However, she also knows that businesses and nonprofits financially impacted by the pandemic likely want ARP funds as soon as possible.
“We want to get some of this money out into our community allowing our business and not-for-profit partners to succeed,” Schauf said. “We also at the same time want to be somewhat cautious in expending it all quickly while still in the midst of a pandemic. There’s that constant paradox that we’re going to be working through.”
Sept. 9 public input
Shortly after being named to the ARP funding task force in July, Briggs told the Leader-Telegram that it is important for local leaders to listen to traditionally marginalized voices.
“If we had broader representation around the decision-making table … we’re hearing from these different groups, and we can decide, ‘What’s the best way to go about distributing (ARP money)?’” Briggs said.
An event aimed at hearing from different groups will occur next week. An in-person listening session scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, will be held by city and county leaders at Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The ARP funding task force will likely have focus groups aimed at gaining input from more specific populations directly affected by the pandemic after next week’s listening session.